Foreign Diplomats In Kabul Back Afghan Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:39 PM

Foreign diplomats in Kabul have endorsed next month's presidential election, the Afghan deputy foreign minister said Thursday, even as US-Taliban peace talks continue in Doha

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Foreign diplomats in Kabul have endorsed next month's presidential election, the Afghan deputy foreign minister said Thursday, even as US-Taliban peace talks continue in Doha.

"The ambassadors and representatives of foreign diplomats in Kabul supported the holding of the presidential election and declared these elections are fundamental for Afghanistan. Some countries also pledged assistance to Afghanistan in this regard and it is an important step," Idris Zaman told reporters.

The vote has been put off twice to give US and Taliban negotiators time to reach a deal to end insurgency in return for the US troop pullout from this Central Asian country. Taliban said on Wednesday that they were closing in on an agreement.

Presidential spokesman Siddiq Sediqi assured reporters that the election would be held on time and that security would be enforced, after the Taliban vowed to disrupt the voting.

"Presidential elections are important to the government and will be held on time. All security measures and preparations have been done by the Election Commission, the international community also supports the Afghanistan elections," he said at a press conference.

This year, donor agencies did not give the Afghan government any funding for the campaign, with some candidates yet to start theirs while waiting for the outcome of the US-Taliban talks, a Sputnik correspondent in Kabul said.

