Foreign Direct Investments in Russia Down 98% Year-on-Year to $200Mln in Q1 - Central Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Foreign direct investment in Russian companies fell more than 98 percent to $200 million in January-March 2020 from $10.3 billion in the same period last year, according to the central bank's estimates.

Russia's trade surplus in the first quarter decreased by 31.7 percent year-on-year to $32.1 billion, the central bank estimated.

Net capital outflow from Russia was down 29 percent year-on-year to $17 billion in January-March, it said.