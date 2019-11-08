UrduPoint.com
Foreign Drone Downed In Iran's South-West - Khuzestan Province Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:12 PM

Foreign Drone Downed in Iran's South-West - Khuzestan Province Governor

The drone, downed early on Friday in Iran's south-west, was a foreign one, Khuzestan Province Governor Gholamreza Shariati told IRNA news agency

The drone, downed early on Friday in Iran's south-west, was a foreign one, Khuzestan Province Governor Gholamreza Shariati told IRNA news agency.

Media reports emerged earlier on Friday that Iran's air defense forces had downed a drone near the Mahshahr port in the Khuzestan province.

"The mentioned drone absolutely certainly belongs to other countries," Shariati said.

Experts are studying the fragments of the drone, and the results of the investigation will be revealed later, Shariati added.

