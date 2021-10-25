Foreign Embassies in Kabul Face No Threats From Incumbent Authorities - Moscow

Diplomatic missions in Kabul whose operations were not interrupted by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover face no security threats, Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Diplomatic missions in Kabul whose operations were not interrupted by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover face no security threats, Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Monday.

"We generally proceeded from the assumption that there was no need to leave, by and large. After all, not only the Russian, Chinese, or Pakistani embassies were not going anywhere from Kabul, the embassies of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were also operating there.

None of these foreign embassies has so far been seen to pose any threat to the security of any of them," Kabulov said at a press conference.

The new authorities make efforts to further bolster security, he added.

The Taliban came into power in Afghanistan in early September, setting up a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

The previous government collapsed after the movement entered the Afghan capital in mid-August.