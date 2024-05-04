Foreign Enterprises Have More Confidence In Chinese Market: Survey
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) A survey of more than 600 foreign-funded companies, done by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, showed that these companies have growing confidence in the Chinese market.
More than 70 percent of the companies surveyed were optimistic about the development prospects of the Chinese market over the next five years, an increase of about 3.8 percentage points compared with the previous quarter.
More than half of the enterprises surveyed believed that the Chinese market had become more attractive, up 2.
9 percentage points from the figure recorded in the previous quarter.
In addition, more than half of the companies expected that investing in China would generate increased profits over the next five years. Of these companies, 60 percent were from Europe.
The Chinese market still enjoys prominent comprehensive advantages in attracting foreign investment, said Zhao Ping, spokesperson of the council, citing favorable policies and a favorable investment environment, as well as China's high-standard opening-up endeavors.
Recent Stories
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
More Stories From World
-
Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" tops Chinese box office23 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for rainstorms23 minutes ago
-
China's basic old-age insurance covers 1.07 bln people33 minutes ago
-
Reds beat Crusaders to break 25-year Christchurch drought1 hour ago
-
Heatwave hammers Thailand's stinky but lucrative durian farms2 hours ago
-
Flood-hit Kenya and Tanzania on alert as cyclone nears2 hours ago
-
Three bodies found after surfers go missing in Mexico: FBI2 hours ago
-
Three bodies found after surfers go missing in Mexico2 hours ago
-
Former aide tells Trump trial of 2016 campaign 'crisis'2 hours ago
-
Rafah assault 'could lead to a bloodbath': WHO chief2 hours ago
-
Magic withstand Mitchell's big night to stay alive against Cavaliers2 hours ago
-
In southern Brazil, flood victims cope with total loss2 hours ago