Foreign envoys praise prosperous Xinjiang at conference

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Over 70 foreign diplomats from 49 countries attended a conference held in Beijing to learn about economic and social development and human rights protection achievements in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Ambassadors delivering speeches gave positive comments on Xinjiang and some shared their personal experiences of their visits to Xinjiang. They are looking forward to more cooperation between their home countries and China's Xinjiang, Xinhua reported.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi said he appreciates the long-term friendly cooperation between Pakistan and China, and is looking forward to further strengthening cooperation with Xinjiang on trade, investment, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, among others.

Ambassador of Turkiye to China, Ismail Hakki Musa, said China's Xinjiang has developed rapidly, and people of all ethnic groups have enjoyed good development rights.

Syrian Ambassador to China, Mhd Hasanein Khaddam, said Xinjiang's development achievement is admirable, and lies fabricated by some Western countries cannot hinder the prosperity and success of China's Xinjiang.

Ambassador of Iran to China, Mohsen Bakhtiar, said China has made a strong commitment to Xinjiang's high-quality development.

He said Xinjiang plays an important role in the Belt and Road Initiative, and its achievements in economic development, infrastructure, environmental protection, humanities, science and technology are impressive.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China, Shakhrat Nuryshev, said the China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone established last year contributes to the development of Xinjiang and neighboring countries.

Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, ambassador of South Africa to China, said that during his visit to Xinjiang in 2023, he had experienced the hospitality of the local people, praising their harmonious life and freedom of religious belief.

