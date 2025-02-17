Foreign exchange reserves in Macao SAR see increase at start of year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MACAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The monetary authority of Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) recently suggested that Macao SAR's foreign exchange reserves in January 2025 increased by 2.3 percent from December 2024.

The monetary authority said the preliminary estimate of the reserves amounted to 240.4 billion patacas (about 29.97 billion U.S.

Dollars) at the end of January 2025, compared to 235.0 billion patacas (about 29.39 billion dollars) the previous month.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.96 points month-on-month and 4.11 points year-on-year to 107.5 in January 2025, implying that overall, the pataca's exchange rate grew against the currencies of Macao's major trading partners.