Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Reserves In Macao SAR See Increase At Start Of Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Foreign exchange reserves in Macao SAR see increase at start of year

MACAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The monetary authority of Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) recently suggested that Macao SAR's foreign exchange reserves in January 2025 increased by 2.3 percent from December 2024.

The monetary authority said the preliminary estimate of the reserves amounted to 240.4 billion patacas (about 29.97 billion U.S.

Dollars) at the end of January 2025, compared to 235.0 billion patacas (about 29.39 billion dollars) the previous month.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.96 points month-on-month and 4.11 points year-on-year to 107.5 in January 2025, implying that overall, the pataca's exchange rate grew against the currencies of Macao's major trading partners.

Recent Stories

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Raducanu advances to second round after dominant d ..

Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..

9 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostag ..

UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

10 hours ago
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cu ..

UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour

10 hours ago
 EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-doma ..

EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in T ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia

11 hours ago

More Stories From World