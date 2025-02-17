Foreign Exchange Reserves In Macao SAR See Increase At Start Of Year
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 11:40 AM
MACAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The monetary authority of Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) recently suggested that Macao SAR's foreign exchange reserves in January 2025 increased by 2.3 percent from December 2024.
The monetary authority said the preliminary estimate of the reserves amounted to 240.4 billion patacas (about 29.97 billion U.S.
Dollars) at the end of January 2025, compared to 235.0 billion patacas (about 29.39 billion dollars) the previous month.
The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.96 points month-on-month and 4.11 points year-on-year to 107.5 in January 2025, implying that overall, the pataca's exchange rate grew against the currencies of Macao's major trading partners.
Recent Stories
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia
More Stories From World
-
Foreign exchange reserves in Macao SAR see increase at start of year5 minutes ago
-
Interview: Business talks between Chinese, Kazakh entrepreneurs yield fruitful results, says Kazakh ..5 minutes ago
-
Two people killed in small plane crash in US state of Georgia15 minutes ago
-
End of the road for Kolkata's beloved yellow taxis34 minutes ago
-
US tensions plague final phase of German election campaign34 minutes ago
-
Trump says could meet Putin 'very soon' as Saudi talks loom35 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated45 minutes ago
-
Russians risk reprisals to visit Navalny grave on death anniversary2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table2 hours ago
-
Rights groups slam Australian plan to transfer criminals to Nauru2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Delray Beach Open results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago