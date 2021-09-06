Foreign Experts Assure Kabul Airport Runway to Be Restored in 1 Week - Taliban

(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign technical experts assure that the runway of the Kabul airport will be restored in a week, Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Foreign technical experts assure that the runway of the Kabul airport will be restored in a week, Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday.

"Reconstruction is ongoing in the Kabul airport. Technical experts from Turkey and Qatar and UAE companies are making effort to prepare the airport for international flights. They assured us that the runway will be restored in a week," Mujahid said at a press conference.