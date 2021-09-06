UrduPoint.com

Foreign Experts Assure Kabul Airport Runway To Be Restored In 1 Week - Taliban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 02:31 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Foreign technical experts assure that the runway of the Kabul airport will be restored in a week, Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday.

"Reconstruction is ongoing in the Kabul airport. Technical experts from Turkey and Qatar and UAE companies are making effort to prepare the airport for international flights. They assured us that the runway will be restored in a week," Mujahid said at a press conference.

