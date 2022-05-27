UrduPoint.com

Foreign Firms Ignore Russia's Offers To Move Ships From Mariupol - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Foreign Firms Ignore Russia's Offers to Move Ships From Mariupol - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Foreign shipowners have ignored opportunities provided by Russia to safely withdraw their vessels from the port of Mariupol, a senior Russian defense official said on Thursday.

"Despite the conditions created by the Russian side for the safe exit of six foreign dry cargo ships previously blocked by Ukraine, namely Tsarevna (Bulgaria), Azburg (the Dominican Republic), Smarta (Liberia), Blue Star I (Panama), Azov Concord (Turkey), Lady Augusta (Jamaica), the management of ship-owing companies has yet to take measures to withdraw these ships from the waters of Mariupol," the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, told a briefing.

Mizintsev urged diplomatic missions of the relevant countries and the International Maritime Organization to influence the shipowners to withdraw their vessels from Mariupol to their ports of origin.

The defense official also reiterated that the danger of mines in the waters of the Mariupol port has been eliminated and the harbor can be safely used by civilian ships.

He added that the humanitarian corridor from the Mariupol port via the Sea of Azov to the Black sea is open around the clock starting May 25.

The general also said that a 139 nautical miles long and 3 miles wide naval humanitarian corridor from other Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be open daily from 8:00 to 19:00 Moscow time (5:00 to 16:00 GMT) starting May 27. The Ukrainian side is responsible for ensuring the safety of ships leaving the ports, Mizintsev added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in early April that Ukrainian forces were blocking 77 foreign vessels from 18 countries from leaving its ports.

On Tuesday, the ministry said that Russian minesweepers finished clearing the Mariupol port of mines and freed the routes from sunken ships and other navigational hazards. Works to recover port infrastructure are currently underway. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that five foreign vessels were able to leave after the demining.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Liberia Mariupol Concord Augusta Bulgaria Panama Dominican Republic Jamaica April May From

Recent Stories

CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash pr ..

CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash prize to constable

24 seconds ago
 Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM un ..

Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM unconstitutional move: Sana Ulla ..

25 seconds ago
 Massachusetts Senate Exonerates 'Last Witch' of US ..

Massachusetts Senate Exonerates 'Last Witch' of US Sentenced to Death in 1693 - ..

27 seconds ago
 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dead: US media

'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dead: US media

28 seconds ago
 Death toll from Iran tower block collapse rises to ..

Death toll from Iran tower block collapse rises to 19

58 minutes ago
 Govt announces Rs 30 per liter increase in POL pri ..

Govt announces Rs 30 per liter increase in POL prices

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.