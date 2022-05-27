MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Foreign shipowners have ignored opportunities provided by Russia to safely withdraw their vessels from the port of Mariupol, a senior Russian defense official said on Thursday.

"Despite the conditions created by the Russian side for the safe exit of six foreign dry cargo ships previously blocked by Ukraine, namely Tsarevna (Bulgaria), Azburg (the Dominican Republic), Smarta (Liberia), Blue Star I (Panama), Azov Concord (Turkey), Lady Augusta (Jamaica), the management of ship-owing companies has yet to take measures to withdraw these ships from the waters of Mariupol," the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, told a briefing.

Mizintsev urged diplomatic missions of the relevant countries and the International Maritime Organization to influence the shipowners to withdraw their vessels from Mariupol to their ports of origin.

The defense official also reiterated that the danger of mines in the waters of the Mariupol port has been eliminated and the harbor can be safely used by civilian ships.

He added that the humanitarian corridor from the Mariupol port via the Sea of Azov to the Black sea is open around the clock starting May 25.

The general also said that a 139 nautical miles long and 3 miles wide naval humanitarian corridor from other Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be open daily from 8:00 to 19:00 Moscow time (5:00 to 16:00 GMT) starting May 27. The Ukrainian side is responsible for ensuring the safety of ships leaving the ports, Mizintsev added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in early April that Ukrainian forces were blocking 77 foreign vessels from 18 countries from leaving its ports.

On Tuesday, the ministry said that Russian minesweepers finished clearing the Mariupol port of mines and freed the routes from sunken ships and other navigational hazards. Works to recover port infrastructure are currently underway. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that five foreign vessels were able to leave after the demining.