Foreign Forces Attack Taliban Center In Afghanistan's North - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Foreign Forces Attack Taliban Center in Afghanistan's North - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Foreign forces have conducted an attack on a center of the Taliban movement in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, leaving fatalities, a local source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"At 5:30 p.m.

this evening [13:00 GMT], foreign forces targeted a Taliban center in the Mullah Khail village of Aqtash district and killed senior Taliban," a source in Kunduz told Sputnik.

Other sources also acknowledged that an important Taliban's meeting had been targeted.

A resident of the Aqtash district told Sputnik, on condition of anonymity, that the house of Mawlawi Najib, a Taliban chief in Khanabad district, had been targeted, adding that there were causalities.

The Taliban have not yet commented.

