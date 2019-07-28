UrduPoint.com
Foreign Forces In Persian Gulf To Be Key Cause Of Regional Tension - Rouhani

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The presence of foreign forces in the Persian Gulf will be the key cause of regional tensions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday following talks with Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi.

"The presence of foreign forces does not only not contribute to the security of the region, but also will be the main cause of regional tensions," Rouhani said.

He added that the current "unpleasant incidents and tensions in the region" stem from the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May 2018.

On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt proposed sending a European maritime security force to the Gulf in order to secure the maritime routes off Iranian and Yemeni coasts. Earlier, the United States suggested forming an international coalition for the same purpose.

Tensions in the Gulf region have been on the rise over the past several months. Most recently, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over alleged breach of international maritime regulations. An apparent tit-for-tat, the move came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by the Gibraltar and UK marines over alleged breach of EU anti-Syria sanctions.

Several other oil tankers have been attacked in the Strain of Hormuz since May. The United States and its allies blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has denied its involvement.

Since May 5, Washington has been building up its military presence in the Persian Gulf. According to the Pentagon, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers, F-15 fighters and a destroyer were ordered to the region.

