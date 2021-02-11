Foreign Forces Will Fail to Stage Rallies in Belarus in Spring - Security Committee Chief

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Foreign forces will try to stage new protests in Belarus this spring, but will certainly not succeed, Belarusian State Security Committee Chairman Ivan Tertel said on Thursday.

"There will certainly be attempts [to revive rallies in spring], but we assess the situation as stable and see no reason to suggest that they [foreign forces] will fulfill their goals," Tertel told reporters.

The situation has stabilized in general, the security official assured.

"We have passed the peak, there are practically no protest moves. At the same time, we note that foreign centers that are sponsored by various foundations keep working, they are becoming more radical and they are still trying to revive the actions we saw earlier. However, we believe they will not achieve the desired result," Tertel continued.