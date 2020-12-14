Foreign Government-Backed Hackers Steal Data From US Treasury Department - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A hacking group allegedly backed by a foreign government has stolen data from the United States Department of the Treasury and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Reuters news agency reports on Sunday, citing sources.

The breach prompted the National Security Council to hold a meeting at the White House on Saturday, one source told the agency.

"The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation," National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot told the agency.

The US cybersecurity firm FireEye said on Tuesday that it was the target of a cyberattack conducted by an unspecified country with "top-tier offensive capabilities." The firm is continuing to cooperate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.