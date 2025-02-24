Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Guests attending the Saudi Media Forum 2025 from the United States, Germany, Egypt, Thailand, Cyprus, and the Comoros, visited the Ministry of Interior's "Place of History" initiative, held on Monday at the historic Jubaila Police Station.

This site, the first police station in the central region, is a significant landmark that narrates the journey of security, stability, and development in the Kingdom. During their visit, the delegation explored rare archaeological artifacts on display for the first time, including historical swords, daggers, and weapons used in earlier times. They also enjoyed traditional crafts showcased in the historic Jubaila market and the surrounding mud houses.

The event featured performances by the Ministry of Interior's camel and horse riders, accompanied by various musical compositions.