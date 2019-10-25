UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Intelligence Service Curbing Attempts To Drop Russian Role In Global Affairs- Head

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

Foreign Intelligence Service Curbing Attempts to Drop Russian Role in Global Affairs- Head

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is counteracting foreign attempts to diminish the Russian role in the international arena as well as attempts to undermine its stability and economy, SVR head Sergey Naryshkin told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is counteracting foreign attempts to diminish the Russian role in the international arena as well as attempts to undermine its stability and economy, SVR head Sergey Naryshkin told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"Of course, a special focus is attached to the fight against terrorism, which is the clearest and most cynical form of infringement on the main human right the right to life. We are also concerned over the plans of foreign 'opponents' to drop our country's role in global policy, undermine its economy and internal stability, and use it as a donor of natural resources, and a site for hazardous industries and storage of poisonous wastes," Naryshkin said.

He also named the threat of new military conflicts, attempts to undermine the strategic balance of power, the uncontrolled spread of weapons of mass destruction and information warfare as key challenges with which the SVR must cope.

"Unfortunately, this is not a complete list of the problems that our service has to deal with. As for specific foreign states, international organizations, as well as social, commercial and industrial structures, we are interested in them only to the extent that they are involved in these challenges," Naryshkin added.

The SVR is one of Russia's key intelligence bodies, which was created in 1991 as a successor to the First Chief Directorate of the Committee for State Security, known as the KGB.

Related Topics

Russia SITE

Recent Stories

State must respect teachers' right to livelihood

9 minutes ago

A statistical look at National T20 Cup

14 minutes ago

Hifz competition on Dec.18

3 minutes ago

Chinese nature reserve release report on snow leop ..

3 minutes ago

Central Cotton Research Institute director advises ..

3 minutes ago

141 illegal immigrants deported voluntarily from L ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.