Foreign Intelligence Tried To Incite Hostilities In Afghanistan - Hekmatyar

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Foreign special services tried to incite hostilities in Afghanistan after the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) seized power, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the Party of islam (Hezb-e Islami Gulbuddin) and a member of the coordination council overseeing peaceful transfer of power, told Sputnik in an interview.

"There are no reports of an ongoing war within the few days after the Taliban came. There are some news about hostilities in Andarab [an area in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province], but here, foreign intelligence agencies are involved that wanted to incite these events. I believe [these actions] will face resistance from the people and will not last long," Hekmatyar said.

Having established control over Kabul, the Taliban "did not persecute anyone, did not take revenge on anyone, and did not detain or kill anyone," Hekmatyar emphasized.

