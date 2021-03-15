Foreign Interference in Syria Must End to Allow for Peaceful Settlement - Nebenzia

Russia believes that the end of foreign intervention in the Syrian conflict represents a fundamental precondition in the peace settlement, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russia believes that the end of foreign intervention in the Syrian conflict represents a fundamental precondition in the peace settlement, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"We view a key precondition in the peace settlement to be the cessation of foreign occupation and military activities which have not been approved by the legitimate government of the country," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

The Russian ambassador said another condition that needed to be fulfilled was the respect for Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with numerous armed opposition factions and terrorist groups fighting the government of President Bashar Assad.

The US-led intervention in the Syrian conflict began in 2014 with a stated goal to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

In 2015, Russia deployed troops to Syria at the request of the Syrian government to assist it in fighting the terrorists.

Turkey unilaterally deployed troops to northern Syria in October 2019 in a military operation seeking to clear the borderline areas of the Kurdish militia, whom Ankara designated to be a terrorist organization.