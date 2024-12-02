'Foreign Interference' Not Behind Syria Flareup: Turkey
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Turkey, which backs rebel factions in Syria, rejected Monday any suggestion that "foreign interference" was behind the offensive launched in the country's north.
"It would be a mistake at this time to try to explain the events in Syria by any foreign interference," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference in Ankara with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.
The recent flareup which saw Damascus losing swathes of territory in northwestern Syria, including Aleppo, during a lightning offensive by rebels, was due to the regime's failure to engage in dialogue with opposition groups, he said.
"The lack of talks between the regime and the opposition has brought the problem to this point," he said, describing it as "a mistake to ignore the legitimate demands of the opposition".
"Damascus must reconcile with its own people and the legitimate opposition," he added.
