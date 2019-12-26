UrduPoint.com
Foreign Interference Will Not Contribute To Libya Crisis Settlement - Kremlin Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:39 PM

Foreign Interference Will Not Contribute to Libya Crisis Settlement - Kremlin Spokesman

Moscow believes that third nations' interference in the situation in Libya will not promote crisis settlement, but welcomes any effort to contribute to easing tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to submit to the country's parliament a request for using the Turkish armed forces in Libya for supporting the Government of National Accord

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Moscow believes that third nations' interference in the situation in Libya will not promote crisis settlement, but welcomes any effort to contribute to easing tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to submit to the country's parliament a request for using the Turkish armed forces in Libya for supporting the Government of National Accord.

"As for the situation in Libya, it obviously raises common concerns, including in our country. We have repeatedly made Russia's stand clear. Russia is interested in the quickest settlement of the conflict in Libya, in putting end to the bloodshed there. We believe that any interference by a third nation in the situation there is unlikely to promote settlement, but any attempt by a third nation to assist problem solution and help conflicting parties to achieve a solution is always welcomed.

The Russian Federation welcomes international effort toward settlement," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Erdogan's statement could aggravate the situation in the North African nation.

The spokesman added that mercenaries from different countries were acting on Libyan territory as a result of destructive actions by "certain nations", aimed at undermining Libya's nationhood.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not plan to hold any phone conversations with Erdogan in light of the recent statement, adding that the two leaders maintained constant contact and could swiftly agree on new negotiations.

