Foreign Investors Buy 53% Of Russia's New Euro-Denominated Eurobonds - Organizer

Thu 20th May 2021 | 11:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Foreign investors bought 53 percent of Russia's new euro-denominated 15-year Eurobonds and 35 percent of additional bonds maturing in 2027, Andrey Solovyev, Global Head of Debt Capital Markets at VTB Capital, one of the organizers of the placement, told reporters.

The Russian Finance Ministry placed on Thursday two tranches of Eurobonds worth a total of 1.5 billion Euros ($1.83 billion): new 15-year bonds worth 1 billion euros with a yield of 2.65 percent and an additional issue of securities maturing in November 2027 worth 500 million euros at a price of 98.

5 percent of nominal.

According to Solovyov, the total number of bids for both tranches exceeded 100. The bid book at its peak for the new issue exceeded 1.4 billion euros, and 700 million euros for the additional issue.

Investors from Russia bought 47 percent of the new issue, from Germany and Austria 22 percent, Asia and the middle East 14 percent, the UK 7 percent, France 6 percent, the rest 4 percent. Investors from Russia bought 65 percent of the additional issue, Asia and the Middle East - 20 percent, France 11 percent, the rest took 4 percent.

