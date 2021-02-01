UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Journalists In Beijing Invited To Cover Annual Political Sessions

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 12:46 PM

Foreign journalists in Beijing invited to cover annual political sessions

China's national legislature and political advisory body will invite a number of Beijing-based journalists from home and abroad to report on the annual sessions to be held in March, an official statement said Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :China's national legislature and political advisory body will invite a number of Beijing-based journalists from home and abroad to report on the annual sessions to be held in March, an official statement said Monday.

In the meantime, the majority of the interviews will take place on the internet via video or written form, and the press center will help reporters get in touch with their interviewees.

The arrangements were made on the basis of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for safeguarding public health, and experience from last year's sessions, said the statement.

The 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, will start its fourth session on March 5, and the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's national political advisory body, will begin its fourth session on March 4.

Reporters wishing to cover the two events should submit applications before Feb. 5.

Related Topics

Internet China March Congress From

Recent Stories

'Say no to Child brides'

3 minutes ago

This Chinese New Year stay focused and determined ..

17 minutes ago

Military topples elected govt in Myanmar

19 minutes ago

Australian states introduce travel restrictions on ..

28 seconds ago

ASEAN Nations React to Myanmar Military Detaining ..

30 seconds ago

Myanmar army pledges new elections, power transfer ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.