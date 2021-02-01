Foreign journalists in Beijing invited to cover annual political sessions

China's national legislature and political advisory body will invite a number of Beijing-based journalists from home and abroad to report on the annual sessions to be held in March, an official statement said Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :China's national legislature and political advisory body will invite a number of Beijing-based journalists from home and abroad to report on the annual sessions to be held in March, an official statement said Monday.

In the meantime, the majority of the interviews will take place on the internet via video or written form, and the press center will help reporters get in touch with their interviewees.

The arrangements were made on the basis of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for safeguarding public health, and experience from last year's sessions, said the statement.

The 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, will start its fourth session on March 5, and the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's national political advisory body, will begin its fourth session on March 4.

Reporters wishing to cover the two events should submit applications before Feb. 5.