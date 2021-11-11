UrduPoint.com

Foreign Journalists In Cuba Receive Online Threats Coming From US - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 11:36 AM

Foreign journalists accredited in Havana have been receiving online threats traced to US-based sources, top Cuban diplomat Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Thursday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Foreign journalists accredited in Havana have been receiving online threats traced to US-based sources, top Cuban diplomat Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Thursday.

"What we are witnessing is a campaign of threats, including personal ones, against correspondents of the foreign press accredited in Havana.

The threats against them and sometimes their families, allegedly (come) because of their unwillingness to misrepresent the reality they observe while covering our country," the minister said on Wednesday during his meeting with the diplomatic corps.

Parrilla added that the internet users sending such threats are physically located in Florida, where most immigrants from Cuba live. The minister urged the American authorities to put an end to the campaign of threats emanating from their territory.

