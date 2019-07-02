UrduPoint.com
Foreign Journalists Visit CPC School

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 03:54 PM

Foreign journalists visit CPC School

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A group of Beijing-based foreign journalists visited Party School of CPC Central Committee, a key institution set up to train top tier of members and leading cadres of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Upon their arrival, the media persons were welcomed and briefed about the history, organizational structure, main aims, specific sections within the large structure and the kind of work being done by the school, also known as China National academy of Governance.

They visited history museum of the school, traced its history back to 1933 and early days of the Communist revolution. There were posters of various world leaders, who visited and addressed the party officials in the school.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his first visit to China last year, had also visited this prestigious school and addressed the trainees.

During the tea talk with teachers and officials, vice head of academic affairs of the party school Wang Gang briefed the journalists on the functioning of the school, including its training programmes, curricula, and criteria for the selection of teachers and the trainees.

The media team during the rare tour also visited different departments of the well-equipped campus, sitting next to the old imperial residence the Summer Palace, including comfortable hostel rooms, swimming pool, sports facilities, and cafeteria for the trainees.

Statues of the founder of modern China, Mao Zedong, and the architect of its economic reforms, Deng Xiaoping, are standing tall in the campus.

The media team was briefed that established in 1933, the school is meant to train the rising stars of China's ruling Communist Party and so far has cultivated a large number of governing elites and theoretical talents for the party at different stages, including the revolution, development and reform stags.

The school has also played an important role in promoting theoretical development and innovation and providing support to the sound decision-making of the CPC Central Committee.

Important party and state leaders, including Mao Zedong, Liu Shaoqi, Hu Jintao, and Xi Jinping served as the president.

In 2018, in order to meet the new requirements for cadre education and training in a new era for the development of socialism with Chinese Characteristics, the CPC Central Committee integrated CCPS and CAG, and thus established the Party School of the Central Committee of the CPC.

Its new responsibility is to research and publicize Xi Jinping's thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, and to promote the ideological and theoretical development of the party. It is a national research institute for philosophy and social science, and a new high-end think tank with Chinese features.

More Stories From World

