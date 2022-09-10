UrduPoint.com

Foreign Journalists Visit Kherson Region - Local Administration

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Foreign Journalists Visit Kherson Region - Local Administration

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Foreign journalists paid a visit to the Russia-controlled Kherson region, deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.

"Foreign journalists visited Kherson region. They also visited the liberated part of Mykolaiv region in the front-line town of Snihurivka. While talking to them, we learned that many in Europe are puzzled as to why they should make sacrifices and help a country mired in Nazism and corruption," Stremousov told Sputnik, adding that he was accompanying the group.

According to the official, the visitors were free to talk to ordinary residents and see for themselves what the situation in the region was like to get a first-hand opinion of the events.

The Kherson Region and about two-thirds of the neighboring Zaporizhzhia Region went under the control of Russian forces during the military operation in Ukraine. They are now connected to Russian-supplied internet and cellular connection, Russian television and radio broadcasting. The new authorities have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.

Related Topics

Corruption Internet Ukraine Russia Europe Visit Kherson TV

Recent Stories

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at ..

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

27 minutes ago
 PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.