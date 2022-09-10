Foreign Journalists Visit Kherson Region - Local Administration

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Foreign journalists paid a visit to the Russia-controlled Kherson region, deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.

"Foreign journalists visited Kherson region. They also visited the liberated part of Mykolaiv region in the front-line town of Snihurivka. While talking to them, we learned that many in Europe are puzzled as to why they should make sacrifices and help a country mired in Nazism and corruption," Stremousov told Sputnik, adding that he was accompanying the group.

According to the official, the visitors were free to talk to ordinary residents and see for themselves what the situation in the region was like to get a first-hand opinion of the events.

The Kherson Region and about two-thirds of the neighboring Zaporizhzhia Region went under the control of Russian forces during the military operation in Ukraine. They are now connected to Russian-supplied internet and cellular connection, Russian television and radio broadcasting. The new authorities have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.