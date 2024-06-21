A delegation of international media outlets arrived at Wendeng District in Weihai City to conduct on-site visits to Weili Tools Company, Yunxiang Embroidery Workshop, and Yiyang Company

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A delegation of international media outlets arrived at Wendeng District in Weihai City to conduct on-site visits to Weili Tools Company, Yunxiang Embroidery Workshop, and Yiyang Company.

The Journalists from Russia, South Korea, Pakistan, Hungary and Azerbaijan were on visit to Weihai, East China's Shandong province to capture the charm of exquisite city through words and lenses.

During the three-day event under the theme China, an Opportunity;the journalists immersed themselves in the rich folk customs and exquisite scenery of the city.

When entering the exhibition hall of Weili Tools Company, the delegation was amazed by digitalized and intelligent tools such as the locked wrench, transformers scissors, and other tools.

An ordinary-looking wrench with a display screen and 5G connectivity received highly praises from the journalists.

In the exhibition hall of Yunxiang Embroidery Workshop, exquisite Shandong embroidery pieces caught the eyes of international media outlets.

Not only are there handcrafted, semi-handcrafted embroideries, but there is computerized embroidery, all of which have vibrant colors and delicate designs, reflecting the profound cultural heritage of Shandong embroidery.

The delegation was deeply impressed by the exquisite craftsmanship.

As the journalists walked, listened attentively, took photos earnestly, and made detailed notes, they expressed their eager intention to share the story of Weihai and showcase the new image of city's high-quality development to the world.

