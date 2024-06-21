- Home
- World
- News
- Foreign journalists witness high-quality development of Wendeng District in China's Weihai city
Foreign Journalists Witness High-quality Development Of Wendeng District In China's Weihai City
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 06:18 PM
A delegation of international media outlets arrived at Wendeng District in Weihai City to conduct on-site visits to Weili Tools Company, Yunxiang Embroidery Workshop, and Yiyang Company
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A delegation of international media outlets arrived at Wendeng District in Weihai City to conduct on-site visits to Weili Tools Company, Yunxiang Embroidery Workshop, and Yiyang Company.
The Journalists from Russia, South Korea, Pakistan, Hungary and Azerbaijan were on visit to Weihai, East China's Shandong province to capture the charm of exquisite city through words and lenses.
During the three-day event under the theme China, an Opportunity;the journalists immersed themselves in the rich folk customs and exquisite scenery of the city.
When entering the exhibition hall of Weili Tools Company, the delegation was amazed by digitalized and intelligent tools such as the locked wrench, transformers scissors, and other tools.
An ordinary-looking wrench with a display screen and 5G connectivity received highly praises from the journalists.
In the exhibition hall of Yunxiang Embroidery Workshop, exquisite Shandong embroidery pieces caught the eyes of international media outlets.
Not only are there handcrafted, semi-handcrafted embroideries, but there is computerized embroidery, all of which have vibrant colors and delicate designs, reflecting the profound cultural heritage of Shandong embroidery.
The delegation was deeply impressed by the exquisite craftsmanship.
As the journalists walked, listened attentively, took photos earnestly, and made detailed notes, they expressed their eager intention to share the story of Weihai and showcase the new image of city's high-quality development to the world.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officials
72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated
Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St
SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market
UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs
Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar
Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away
Armenia recognizes state of Palestine
Stock markets drop as tech rally fades
Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..
Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in June
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim
More Stories From World
-
Southeastern Turkiye wildfire toll rises to 1125 minutes ago
-
Death toll in south China flooding jumps to 38: state media45 minutes ago
-
Death toll in south China flooding jumps to 38: state media45 minutes ago
-
Meloni camp pulls ahead of Macron's in EU parliament1 hour ago
-
Ukraine reinforces embattled hilltop town in east1 hour ago
-
Armenia recognizes state of Palestine2 hours ago
-
Five dead, dozens hurt in southeastern Turkiye wildfire2 hours ago
-
One dead after tax protests in Kenyan capital Thursday2 hours ago
-
Five dead, dozens hurt in southeastern Turkey wildfire3 hours ago
-
Pogacar confident in his UAE team to deliver third Tour de France title3 hours ago
-
Alpine appoint Briatore in bid to reverse fortunes3 hours ago
-
France vows to cut deficit within EU rules by 20273 hours ago