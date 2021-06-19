UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Leaders Congratulate Iran's President-Elect Raisi

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:13 PM

Foreign leaders have extended their congratulations to Iranian top judge Ebrahim Raisi on winning the presidential race

ANKARA/BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Foreign leaders have extended their congratulations to Iranian top judge Ebrahim Raisi on winning the presidential race.

The Iranian Interior Ministry said earlier on Saturday that Raisi won the election with nearly 62% of the vote. His competitors have already conceded their defeat. The turnout totaled 48.8%, which is the lowest in the country's history.

"I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of Iran. I hope that the election results will bring good to the friendly and fraternal Iranian people," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a message, as quoted by his office.

The Turkish leader also expressed readiness to come to Tehran for talks with his future counterpart once the pandemic allows.

"After the pandemic is overcome, I will be happy to visit Tehran as part of the next meeting of the Turkey-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council. I wish you success in your new post and hope for the development of Turkish-Iranian relations in all areas," the message read.

Among others who have already congratulated Raisi on his victory are UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Syrian President Bashar Assad and Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier also expressed hope for further development of bilateral ties in his letter to the Iranian president-elect.

