Foreign Leaders Congratulate Russian Citizens, Putin on Russia Day

MOSCOW/TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was among foreign leaders who congratulated President Vladimir Putin and Russian people on Russia Day, celebrated on Friday, expressing hope for further development of relations between Moscow and Tehran.

"I would like to sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the people of your country on the Day of the Russian Federation. Over the past years, relations between the two countries have developed and deepened in the context of common interests. I am confident that our bilateral relations, based on the valuable experience of the past years, will continue to expand in the context of the interests and in order to improve the well-being of the two nations," Rouhani said in a letter to Putin published by the Iranian embassy in Moscow.

The Iranian president stressed that Iran and Russia had mutual interests in enhancing regional stability and security.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also offered congratulations to Putin, noting that the republic had great respect for the success of the brotherly nation in creating a strong and prosperous country. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, sent congratulatory messages to Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and stated that " cooperation in almost all spheres of the Armenian-Russian interaction is growing stronger and expanding.

While congratulating the Russian leader on the National Day, Aslan Bzhania, the president of the breakaway republic of Abkhazia, expressed gratitude to Putin from Abkhazia's residents for the contribution to strengthening the republic's statehood, ensuring security and socio-economic development, as well as improving the welfare of Abkhazians.

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also sent a congratulatory letter to Putin earlier on Friday.

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan congratulated the Russian citizens on behalf of US President Donald Trump.

"On behalf of president Trump and the American people, I congratulate the citizens of Russia, as they celebrate Russia Day, marking the 30th anniversary of country's declaration of sovereignty from the Soviet Union," the ambassador said.

On June 12, 1990, the first Congress of People's Deputies of Russia accepted the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR), which proclaimed supremacy of the Russian Constitution. Two years later, that date was proclaimed a national holiday.