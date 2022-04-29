UrduPoint.com

Foreign Leaders Not Invited To Moscow On Victory Day - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 03:56 PM

Foreign Leaders Not Invited to Moscow on Victory Day - Kremlin

The Russian side did not invite foreign leaders to Moscow on Victory Day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Russian side did not invite foreign leaders to Moscow on Victory Day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We did not invite any foreign leaders to Victory Day. The fact is that this is not an anniversary date.

This is our holiday, it is a holy holiday for all of Russia, for all Russians. But we did not invite foreign leaders," Peskov told reporters, adding that visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is also not expected.

