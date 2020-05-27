UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Leaders Support Holding G7 In Washington This June - White House

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Foreign Leaders Support Holding G7 in Washington This June - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Foreign leaders back the idea of holding in-person G7 meeting in Washington in late June, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We want to see it happen, we think it will happen, and so far, foreign leaders are very much on board with the idea," McEnany told reporters.

McEnany added that the gathering is likely to take place closer to the end of June and the goal is to hold it at the White House.

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday that the United States is postponing the next G7 meeting in Washington until late June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit was originally planned for June 10.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that the G7 summit will likely take place at the White House though parts of the gathering could be held at Camp David.

Related Topics

Washington White House Trump David United States June Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

3 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

4 hours ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

6 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

DEWA, Huawei increase AI, digital transformation c ..

9 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.