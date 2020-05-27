Foreign Leaders Support Holding G7 in Washington This June - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Foreign leaders back the idea of holding in-person G7 meeting in Washington in late June, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We want to see it happen, we think it will happen, and so far, foreign leaders are very much on board with the idea," McEnany told reporters.

McEnany added that the gathering is likely to take place closer to the end of June and the goal is to hold it at the White House.

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday that the United States is postponing the next G7 meeting in Washington until late June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit was originally planned for June 10.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that the G7 summit will likely take place at the White House though parts of the gathering could be held at Camp David.