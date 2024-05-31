Open Menu

Foreign Legion 'proud' To Provide Security At Paris Olympics

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Foreign legion 'proud' to provide security at Paris Olympics

Canjuers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The elite French Foreign Legion is preparing for security duty in Paris during this summer's Olympic Games, a far cry from the group's previous deployments to places like the troubled Sahel region of Africa.

Members of the storied foreign-fighter unit huddle on a military base in southern France located hundreds of kilometres from Paris' cafe-lined streets where they will deploy in just a few weeks.

"There's no Eiffel Tower, but we're in Paris," says Lieutenant Antoine to the troops gathered around him, who, like all legionnaires, had to change his name upon joining.

Metal barracks stand in today for the gleaming arenas these soldiers will soon be scouring for "suspicious objects" with the help of dogs and drones.

The Foreign Legion, a corps of some 10,000 soldiers founded nearly 195 years ago, is the only French army unit in which foreign nationals can enlist.

They can apply for French nationality after several years of service, or sooner if they distinguish themselves in battle in places like Niger.

But this summer, they are heading to the French capital, where the soldiers will work alongside police as part of the country's heightened security posture during the Games.

The Olympics are set to take place from July 26-August 11 followed by the Paralympics from August 28-September 8.

Related Topics

Africa Army Police France Paris Niger July August Olympics All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination amon ..

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

2 hours ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

3 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

8 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

17 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

17 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

17 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

17 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

17 hours ago

More Stories From World