'Foreign manoeuvres' in W.Sahara destablising Algeria: PM

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Algeria's prime minister on Saturday criticised "foreign manoeuvres" he said were aimed to destabilise it, after Washington recognised Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for Rabat normalising ties with Israel.

"There are foreign manoeuvres which aim to destabilise Algeria," Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said, in Algeria's first reaction to the US decision. "There is now a desire by the Zionist entity to come closer to our borders", he added, in reference to Israel.

Algeria, Morocco's neighbour and regional rival, is the key foreign backer of the Polisario Front, which has campaigned for independence for the former Spanish colony of Western Sahara since the 1970s.