UrduPoint.com

Foreign Manufacturers Deny To Russia MS-21 Parts Supplies Even On Prepaid Orders- Official

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Foreign Manufacturers Deny to Russia MS-21 Parts Supplies Even on Prepaid Orders- Official

Foreign manufacturers have refused to supply components for the MS-21 aircraft to Russia, even on prepaid orders, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Foreign manufacturers have refused to supply components for the MS-21 aircraft to Russia, even on prepaid orders, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"We were denied the supply of components (for MS-21s) in the framework of our broad international cooperation.

Despite the fact that even prepaid orders are frozen today and are not delivered. And there are no explanations," Manturov told reporters.

The MS-21 is a mid-range airliner with a capacity of 163-211 passengers. Its key feature is the wing from Russian-made composite materials. The aircraft made its first flight late last December.

Related Topics

Russia December From Industry

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts an evening ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts an evening with renowned poet Iftikhar Ar ..

13 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comed ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comedy evening with Ata-ul-Haq Qasm ..

15 minutes ago
 United States has a long history of good relations ..

United States has a long history of good relations with Pakistan. Khwaja Rameez ..

18 minutes ago
 UVAS Alumni Association holds its 12th annual reun ..

UVAS Alumni Association holds its 12th annual reunion & celebrates its 20 years ..

31 minutes ago
 Former PCB CEO Wasim takes credit of Australian te ..

Former PCB CEO Wasim takes credit of Australian team’s tour

33 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary directs to ensure price control of ..

Chief Secretary directs to ensure price control of food items in Ramazan

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>