Foreign Manufacturers Deny to Russia MS-21 Parts Supplies Even on Prepaid Orders- Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Foreign manufacturers have refused to supply components for the MS-21 aircraft to Russia, even on prepaid orders, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"We were denied the supply of components (for MS-21s) in the framework of our broad international cooperation.

Despite the fact that even prepaid orders are frozen today and are not delivered. And there are no explanations," Manturov told reporters.

The MS-21 is a mid-range airliner with a capacity of 163-211 passengers. Its key feature is the wing from Russian-made composite materials. The aircraft made its first flight late last December.