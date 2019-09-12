UrduPoint.com
Foreign Meddling Leaves No Impact On Russian Elections - Senior Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:17 PM

Foreign Meddling Leaves No Impact on Russian Elections - Senior Lawmaker

Russian Federation Council's Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty concluded that there had been foreign interference in the Russian election system, but it did not make a significant influence on the results, commission's chairman Andrei Klimov said on Thursday after a meeting on a recent vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russian Federation Council's Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty concluded that there had been foreign interference in the Russian election system, but it did not make a significant influence on the results, commission's chairman Andrei Klimov said on Thursday after a meeting on a recent vote.

"Reports on attempts to interfere in our election system, in the Russian internal affairs were confirmed � [the attempts were made] via diplomatic missions of the foreign states, via foreign media with state funding," Klimov said.

"There was this kind of meddling but it did not make a significant impact on the election campaign, results of election," Klimov said.

Elections were held across Russia on Sunday, to choose members of regional councils, Federal lawmakers or mayors.

