Foreign media deliberately smears China-Pakistan cooperation: Global Times

Reports by few foreign media outlets about protests against the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Gwadar, Pakistan, are untrue, and behind the fake news are few foreign media organizations' deliberate smears of China-Pakistan cooperation, an investigation by the Global Times has found

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Reports by few foreign media outlets about protests against the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Gwadar, Pakistan, are untrue, and behind the fake news are few foreign media organizations' deliberate smears of China-Pakistan cooperation, an investigation by the Global Times has found.

Refuting a foreign newspapers' report, Gwadar authorities said in a statement sent to the Global Times that the report is "full of misleading, malicious and misrepresented information". The statement, which was issued by the Chief of the Municipal Committee of Gwadar, said shortage of water and electricity in Gwadar, "was not the responsibility of the Chinese at all", instead, they were due to historical reasons and still a problem for Gwadar.

In the report about protests against water and electricity shortages in Gwadar, where a flagship project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was located, the newspaper said local people blamed China for the problem and the protests were "part of a growing backlash" against the BRI in Pakistan.

On Sunday, another report -- this time by ANI -- said protests were staged against "illegal fishing by Chinese trawlers." China Overseas Ports Holding Co (COPHC) Pakistan, the enterprise that operates the Gwadar Port, also refuted reports of the protests against Chinese trawlers in a reply to the Global Times on Thursday, saying the reports were "not true." The media report said the protests were part of local people's increasing "discontent with China's presence in Gwadar," and the newspaper even alleged the deadly attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers and workers that killed nine Chinese nationals in July as a sign of Pakistani's growing resentment against the BRI.

The Municipal Committee of Gwadar refuted the claims, saying that people of Gwadar were "grateful for the assistance provided by the Chinese government and companies," and China's projects have boosted employment for the local community and would improve the infrastructure in the city.

Li Chao, a Chinese business insider in Pakistan, told the Global Times that most local Pakistanis, he knew, supported the construction of the CPEC and believed that cooperation between the two countries was good for Pakistan.

There were shortages of electricity for six hours a day even in Islamabad in 2016, but with the energy projects under the CPEC coming into operation, electricity supply in the capital area has been relatively sufficient since 2017, he noted.

"Such improvements are real and are often highly recognized by many locals," he said.

According to local media reports, Chinese companies have helped build hospitals, schools, breeding farms and other facilities in Gwadar, and provided a large number of local jobs. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese companies have donated medical supplies to Gwadar hospitals.

In addition to blaming China for electricity and water shortages, the newspaper also mentioned that five Chinese trawlers were "detained" in Pakistan on suspicion of illegal fishing not far from Gwadar Port, and that "Chinese trawlers illegally fishing in the nearby waters" was another factor behind local fishers and workers' protests.

However, the Global Times reporters learned from the staff of COPHC Pakistan that the so-called "detention" of the five Chinese trawlers was completely fake news.

According to a document from Xiamen Haixintian Pelagic Fishery the Global Times obtained, the company that owned the five trawlers, on May 27, the vessels were docked at Gwadar Port for shelter due to the Indian monsoon, and could not get home in time. The ships' equipment was damaged and in need of repair.

With the coordination and help of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and the COPHC Pakistan, the vessels successfully left the waters of Gwadar Port for the high seas of the Indian Ocean on Wednesday, said the document.

The Gwadar Port, as the flagship project of the CPEC, has seen a huge transformation in recent years. Prime Minister Imran Khan said during a visit to Gwadar Port on July 5 that Gwadar's development has long been limited by the lack of electricity and water, but with the help from China, the port is making significant progresses.