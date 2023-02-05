WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Representatives of foreign media who covered the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting, during which former US Secretary of State Colin Powell presented the vial with white powder, did not believe his words - he demonstrated a fake because the United States wanted to start a war, a journalist who worked at the United Nations that day told Sputnik.

On February 5, 2003, at a UNSC meeting, then-US Secretary of State Colin Powell said that he had received information about Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's technologies for the production of biological weapons, and demonstrated a vial with white powder. Many concluded then that it was a sample of weapons of mass destruction produced in Iraq. Later, it turned out that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had misinformed the authorities, and no biological weapons were found in Iraq. Powell ended up explaining that he showed a fake vial for persuasiveness.

"I was here when Colin Powell came to the Security Council and showed the fake news because it was not true," the journalist who wished to remain anonymous told Sputnik. "And what I remember is that I went to the US mission, and I got an interview with him. And I remember telling him that it was not possible. Even the UNSCOM inspectors came back from Iraq and said that there is no weapon of mass destruction.

"

The journalist went on to say that the interview took place after the UN Security Council meeting and Powell swore that it was the truth.

"But finally, as you know, now, later on, he said that it was not (the) truth. But it was a sad day. Because, when you see what the world is calling the biggest power, lying to go to war, it's really tough," the journalist said. "And I remember talking to him. I mean... lying to me - not only to me, but to the world. I was outraged. Because we knew it was not coming. Except (it's funny) for most of the American press, the international press did not believe it."

The journalist believes that the UN inspectors who visited Iraq could not have lied about what they saw there.

"You had inspectors from the UN. They went there, to Iraq. They came back. And they could not lie. They said there is no weapon of mass destruction. They said it. It was loud and clear. I did not believe (it)," the journalist said. "The US, I guess - I'm not in their head - but I guess they wanted to go to war. I don't know if it's because of oil."

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said in an interview with Sputnik in March, 2022, that the United States "always provokes wars" in order to sell its weapons and take over natural resources in other countries.