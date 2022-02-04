Foreign Media Preparing Videos in Donbas About Alleged Russian Aggression - Luhansk

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) UK, US and Estonian media are preparing staged videos in Donbas about the alleged aggression of Russia and the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas, Ivan Filiponenko, a military spokesman of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said.

"Our intelligence notes the presence of media representatives from Estonia, the United States and the United Kingdom in the rear areas of the 95th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Filiponenko told reporters.

He clarified that the commander of the 95th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to LPR People's Militia, had received instructions to ensure the safety and work of film crews, "which should demonstrate to the Western community aggression from Russia and the people's republics."