Foreign Media Tried To Disrupt Russia's Regular Spring Military Draft - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The Russian military ensured the smooth running of the spring military draft campaign despite the pressure from foreign media trying to disrupt the process and discredit the army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The main work was entrusted to the staff of military commissariats, who fulfilled the state task in a difficult situation, under the negative influence of foreign media, aimed primarily at disrupting the implementation of conscription activities, as well as discrediting the Russian armed forces," the ministry said.

The ministry added that those who had finished their service were discharged and sent to their places of residence.

Russia has completed calling up 147,000 men aged 18 to 27 to perform compulsory military service as part of its twice-yearly conscription cycle. Conscripts have been dispatched to the Russian armed forces and other military formations, the ministry said.

