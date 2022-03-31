UrduPoint.com

Foreign Mercenaries Captured In DPR To Be Put On Trial -People's Militia Spokesman Basurin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Foreign Mercenaries Captured in DPR to Be Put on Trial -People's Militia Spokesman Basurin

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Foreign mercenaries detained in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) will be put on trial, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the DPR People's Militia, told Sputnik.

"They will not be treated like prisoners of war. They will be arrested and put on trial," Basurin said when asked about the fate of foreign mercenaries detained during the liberation of the DPR territory from Ukrainian troops.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

