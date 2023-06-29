Open Menu

Foreign Mercenaries Fighting For Ukraine Wounded In Russian Strike On Kramatorsk - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Foreign Mercenaries Fighting for Ukraine Wounded in Russian Strike on Kramatorsk - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) At least two foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine have been wounded in a Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), CNN reported.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported on June 28 that a point of temporary deployment of the commanders of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kramatorsk was hit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about the Kremlin's attitude toward Kiev's statement that civilians were allegedly killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kramatorsk, said Russia does not attack civilian infrastructure, but hits military infrastructure-related facilities.

According to the US broadcaster, American mercenary Nick Duckworth said he and his "colleagues," including UK mercenary Mo Hornik, escaped with minor injuries.

The report quoted Duckworth as saying there was a "kids' party", humanitarian workers, journalists and "very few actual military personnel" at the site.

