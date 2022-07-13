Foreign Mercenaries in DPR Will be Executed by Shooting if Appeals Rejected - Pushilin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Foreign mercenaries who were sentenced to death in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) will be executed by shooting if their appeals are rejected, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"All foreigners have filed an appeal, and we are waiting for the court hearing.

If the court recognizes the corresponding measure of punishment, then the cases will be transferred to the executive service for the implementation of the sentence. The implementation envisions execution by shooting," Pushilin told the Solovyov Live show.