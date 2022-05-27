UrduPoint.com

Foreign Mercenaries May Face Death Penalty In DPR - Prosecutor General's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 09:40 PM

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said it had completed the investigation of a criminal case against a group of foreign mercenaries from the UK and Morocco, they may face the death penalty, Viktor Gavrilov, the head of the office's department for investigating crimes against the peace and security of mankind, told Sputnik

According to Gavrilov, as a result of the "detailed testimonies of British citizens Shaun Pinner and Andrew Hill, as well as a citizen of the Kingdom of Morocco, Saadoun Brahim, received by the DPR Prosecutor General's Office, their involvement in the commission of these unlawful acts has been established.

"The criminal case against the mercenaries who took part in the preparation and conduct of hostilities against the Donetsk People's Republic has been fully formed. The case materials have been transferred to one of the republican courts for consideration on the merits, as a result of which, taking into account wartime, the defendants can face capital punishment, the death penalty," Gavrilov said.

