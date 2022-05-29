UrduPoint.com

Foreign Mercenaries Stationed In DPR's Bakhmut - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Foreign Mercenaries Stationed in DPR's Bakhmut - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries have taken positions in a kindergarten and school in the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Saturday.

"Ukrainian armed forces units and foreign mercenaries are stationed in Bakhmut of the Donetsk People's Republic, in the kindergarten number 49 and the school number 18, while checkpoints are placed on the avenues of approach to the buildings and firing points are created," Mizintsev said.

Related Topics

Firing Russia Donetsk

Recent Stories

Responsible for creating chaos would be sent to ja ..

Responsible for creating chaos would be sent to jail: CM Punjab

25 minutes ago
 LWMC carrying out desilting activities in all town ..

LWMC carrying out desilting activities in all towns

25 minutes ago
 Marchant allegedly attacks SFA office

Marchant allegedly attacks SFA office

25 minutes ago
 Security forces foil terror bid in Khuzdar

Security forces foil terror bid in Khuzdar

25 minutes ago
 Biden Suspends US Steel Tariffs on Ukraine for One ..

Biden Suspends US Steel Tariffs on Ukraine for One Year

25 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court orders analysis of Manchar lake's ..

Sindh High Court orders analysis of Manchar lake's water

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.