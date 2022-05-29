MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries have taken positions in a kindergarten and school in the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Saturday.

"Ukrainian armed forces units and foreign mercenaries are stationed in Bakhmut of the Donetsk People's Republic, in the kindergarten number 49 and the school number 18, while checkpoints are placed on the avenues of approach to the buildings and firing points are created," Mizintsev said.