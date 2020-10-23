Foreign Militants Must Immediately Leave Karabakh - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov spoke on Friday with Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and stressed that foreign militants fighting in Karabakh were to leave it immediately

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov spoke on Friday with Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and stressed that foreign militants fighting in Karabakh were to leave it immediately.

"It was underscored that it is unacceptable to redeploy members of unlawful armed groups from countries of the middle east and Northern Africa to the region and they have to be withdrawn immediately," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.