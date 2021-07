MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Armed forces of several countries are practicing disabling Russia's key information infrastructure hubs, according to the country's new national security strategy, which was approved by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

"The armed forces of such countries are practicing measures to disable critical information infrastructure objects in the Russian Federation," the document read, while also noting intensified foreign intelligence activity in the Russian information landscape.