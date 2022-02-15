Foreign Military Attaches Invited to Observe Russia-Belarus Drills - Defense Ministry

Foreign military attaches and media representatives have been invited to observe the final stage of the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercise, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Foreign military attaches and media representatives have been invited to observe the final stage of the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercise, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"Military attaches at the embassies of foreign states in Belarus and media representatives are invited to the practical actions as observers," Konashenkov told reporters.