UrduPoint.com

Foreign Military Presence In Ukraine Increasing - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

Foreign Military Presence in Ukraine Increasing - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The foreign military presence in Ukraine is increasing every year, and there are 4,000 US military advisers on the contact line in Donbas, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The scale of the foreign military presence in Ukraine is increasing from year to year ... Of these, 4,000 (of the instructors) are directly from the United States of America," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman also said that these instructors are engaged "in direct incitement" in the Donbas.

Zakharova also mentioned that foreign advisers have obtained Ukrainian citizenship.

"What are the Ukrainian authorities trying to do? They are trying not only to legalize foreign military personnel in the country, but also to bypass the requirements of the Minsk complex of measures on the withdrawal of foreign armed formations, military equipment and mercenaries from the territory of Ukraine," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk United States Citizenship From

Recent Stories

Officer Accidentally Kills Child While Arresting S ..

Officer Accidentally Kills Child While Arresting Suspect in Los Angeles - Police

49 seconds ago
 UKs Johnson Urges People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine i ..

UKs Johnson Urges People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine in Christmas Message

51 seconds ago
 No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressur ..

No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressure in India

29 minutes ago
 NUST researchers ranked among Top 2% in the world

NUST researchers ranked among Top 2% in the world

31 minutes ago
 Rasheed urges Int'l community to act against relig ..

Rasheed urges Int'l community to act against religious discrimination in India

29 minutes ago
 RPT - Meeting Between Japanese, US Foreign, Defens ..

RPT - Meeting Between Japanese, US Foreign, Defense Ministers May Be Held Online ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.