Foreign Military Presence in Ukraine Increasing - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The foreign military presence in Ukraine is increasing every year, and there are 4,000 US military advisers on the contact line in Donbas, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The scale of the foreign military presence in Ukraine is increasing from year to year ... Of these, 4,000 (of the instructors) are directly from the United States of America," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman also said that these instructors are engaged "in direct incitement" in the Donbas.

Zakharova also mentioned that foreign advisers have obtained Ukrainian citizenship.

"What are the Ukrainian authorities trying to do? They are trying not only to legalize foreign military personnel in the country, but also to bypass the requirements of the Minsk complex of measures on the withdrawal of foreign armed formations, military equipment and mercenaries from the territory of Ukraine," Zakharova added.