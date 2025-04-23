Foreign Minister Araqchi And IAEA Chief Talk Over Phone
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM
IRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafaei Grossi, who is in Washington, held a telephone conversation on April 22, 2025.
Referring to the approach by Iran, which is based on goodwill and seriousness in choosing the path of diplomacy, Araqchi briefed Grossi about the latest state of the indirect talks between Iran and the United States.
Grossi, for his part, praised the responsible approach by Iran and announced his readiness to provide any assistance in the process of the talks between Tehran and Washington based on the duties of the agency and authorities in accordance with its Statute.
