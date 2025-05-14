Foreign Minister Araqchi calls for expansion of cooperation with Japan

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has called for the strengthening of ties with Japan.

Speaking in a meeting with Japan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Namazu Hiroyuki, who has traveled to Iran to participate in 33rd Iran-Japan Vice-Ministerial Consultation, Iran’s top diplomat stressed that Iran welcomes the ecpansion of ties with Japan.

Araqchi referred to the long history of amicable relations between the two nations and stressed the need to further expand relations between the two countries in all fields, especially in the economic and trade areas.

He also welcomed the strengthening of consultations with Japan on regional and international issues.