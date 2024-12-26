Open Menu

Foreign Minister Arrives In Kuwait For 46th Extraordinary Meeting Of GCC Ministerial Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Foreign Minister arrives in Kuwait for 46th extraordinary meeting of GCC Ministerial Council

Kuwait, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in the State of Kuwait on Thursday to participate in the 46th Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Prince Faisal was received at the Amiri Airport in the capital, Kuwait, by GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi, Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-bader, and Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled.

Related Topics

Kuwait Saudi Airport

Recent Stories

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May ..

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case

10 minutes ago
 PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

25 minutes ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

29 minutes ago
 Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to scor ..

Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs

37 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

44 minutes ago
 Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

58 minutes ago
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic p ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to ..

Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..

59 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digit ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..

1 hour ago
 FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio t ..

FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

2 hours ago
 Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurispruden ..

Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes

2 hours ago

More Stories From World