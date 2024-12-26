- Home
- World
- Foreign Minister arrives in Kuwait for 46th extraordinary meeting of GCC Ministerial Council
Foreign Minister Arrives In Kuwait For 46th Extraordinary Meeting Of GCC Ministerial Council
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Kuwait, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in the State of Kuwait on Thursday to participate in the 46th Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Prince Faisal was received at the Amiri Airport in the capital, Kuwait, by GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi, Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-bader, and Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled.
Recent Stories
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes
More Stories From World
-
Foreign Minister arrives in Kuwait for 46th extraordinary meeting of GCC Ministerial Council4 minutes ago
-
Planting 1,000 Sidr trees initiative commences in Rijal Almaa4 minutes ago
-
King Abdulaziz Camel Festival showcases traditional camel-related tools4 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists make breakthrough in dynamic wireless charging efficiency14 minutes ago
-
China unveils results of 5th national economic census14 minutes ago
-
China unveils data on core industries of digital economy of 202324 minutes ago
-
Laos, Thailand pledge joint efforts to combat drugs24 minutes ago
-
Xinjiang sets new tourism record with 300 mln visits this year24 minutes ago
-
Japan Airlines says systems restored after cyberattack34 minutes ago
-
China resumes port quarantine of Australian lobsters34 minutes ago
-
Fenerbahce Beko to visit Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade in EuroLeague44 minutes ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses boosting bilateral trade and investment with Pakistan54 minutes ago