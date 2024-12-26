Foreign Minister arrives in Kuwait for 46th extraordinary meeting of GCC Ministerial Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kuwait, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in the State of Kuwait on Thursday to participate in the 46th Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Prince Faisal was received at the Amiri Airport in the capital, Kuwait, by GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi, Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-bader, and Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled.