Foreign Minister Arrives In Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Foreign Minister arrives in Syria

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in Damascus on Friday on an official visit to Syria.

During the visit, the foreign minister is scheduled to meet with the Leader of the New Syrian Administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa.

